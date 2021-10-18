Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.13

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.13 and last traded at $185.13, with a volume of 2768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

