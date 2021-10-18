Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.