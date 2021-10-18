Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

HKMPF remained flat at $$32.00 during trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HKMPF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

