Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
HKMPF remained flat at $$32.00 during trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.