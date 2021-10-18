Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $434,460.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew W. Schuyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,352. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.63 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $145.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

