Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182,480 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

