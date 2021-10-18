HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $42.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $884.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.