Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $280.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $260.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TWNK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 2,268,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,290. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.