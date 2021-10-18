HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. HP reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 319,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,667,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

