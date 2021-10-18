Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €70.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.65 ($60.77).

ETR BOSS opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.23. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

