Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $486.92.
Several research firms have commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.14. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.