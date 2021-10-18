Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $486.92.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.14. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

