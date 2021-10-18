Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 30.4% in September

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HURC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a PE ratio of 220.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

