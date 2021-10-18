Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

