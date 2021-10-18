Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.35).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HYVE. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HYVE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 106 ($1.38). The stock had a trading volume of 500,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,480. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £281.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.