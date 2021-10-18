Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

