Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $182,900.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary Kremen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.99. 151,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,844. The firm has a market cap of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

INVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Identiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.