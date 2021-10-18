Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 135,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Several research firms recently commented on IMRX. Cowen began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

