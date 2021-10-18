Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.31.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 417,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,805. The stock has a market cap of C$30.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.28. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$16.02 and a one year high of C$43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
