Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 417,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,805. The stock has a market cap of C$30.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.28. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$16.02 and a one year high of C$43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.