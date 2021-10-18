IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Down 3%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 55,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 134,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

IMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

