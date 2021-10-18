Indus Capital Partners LLC Invests $18.94 Million in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 243,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,939,000. 51job accounts for approximately 3.2% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 51job by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 51job by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in 51job by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,590,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in 51job by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

51job stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.95. 2,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.67. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JOBS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

