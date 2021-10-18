Indus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $6.93 Million Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 461,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 125.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,283. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

