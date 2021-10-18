Indus Capital Partners LLC Takes $859,000 Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. 455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $911.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.44. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. Analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

