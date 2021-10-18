Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IDCBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.19. 68,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

