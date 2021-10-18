Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.81. Infinera shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 18,405 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Infinera by 27.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

