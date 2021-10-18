InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 367.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 699,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InflaRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

InflaRx stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

