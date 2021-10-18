Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Stock Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $29.73 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

