Insider Buying: Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Acquires A$18,000.00 in Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,857.14).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Michael Ruane purchased 1,512,821 shares of Empire Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,666.67 ($14,047.62).

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Ruane purchased 2,487,179 shares of Empire Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,871.79 ($17,765.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.65, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

