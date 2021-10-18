Insider Buying: Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Acquires A$140,000.00 in Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) insider David Murray acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$140,000.00 ($100,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 431.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides cadastral, civil and construction, and engineering surveying, as well as 3D spatial services, such as lidar, 3D laser scanning, ground penetrating radar, mobile laser scanning, and hydrographic surveys.

