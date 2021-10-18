Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells 1,661 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.40. 788,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,766. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.