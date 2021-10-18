Insider Selling: Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Sells $1,547,056.00 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE EVC opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $647.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVC shares. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

