Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 1,460 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FIVN stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,436. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -222.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 205.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 318.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334,124 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

