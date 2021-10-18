Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $623,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LEVI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

