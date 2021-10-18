Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $15,499,000.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NKE opened at $158.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 65,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 10.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.