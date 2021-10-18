Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $852,459.35 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher K. Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $255.02 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.