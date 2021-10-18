Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $191,678.40 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,642,699.20.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

