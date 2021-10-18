IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IGXT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.57. 2,862,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.78. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,071.26%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

