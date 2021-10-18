Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $447,802,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.47. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $131.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

