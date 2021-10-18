Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $331.50 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $217.67 and a 1 year high of $362.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $323.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.33 to $353.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.43.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

