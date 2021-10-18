Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 113,309 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $10.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.
Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC)
Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
