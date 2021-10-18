Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 113,309 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Investindustrial Acquisition by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

About Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC)

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

