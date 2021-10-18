Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 108,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

