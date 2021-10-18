Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,927 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,545% compared to the typical daily volume of 482 call options.

Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,041,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,748. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 5.85. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 195,843 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

