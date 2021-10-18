Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $$20.22 on Monday. Ion Beam Applications has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.