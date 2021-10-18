ION Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,955.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. ION has a total market cap of $427,403.71 and approximately $2,955.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded 53% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00088340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00371066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,665,928 coins and its circulating supply is 13,765,928 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

