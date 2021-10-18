iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.55. 11,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

