iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Ally Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ally Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 549,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,296,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 158,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT opened at $144.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.99. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $162.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

