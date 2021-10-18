iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 56.1% in September

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

