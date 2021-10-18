iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IBTG opened at $25.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

