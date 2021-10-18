iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 81,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,472,968 shares.The stock last traded at $61.49 and had previously closed at $61.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

