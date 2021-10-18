iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Boosted by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.99. 49,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,771. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

