iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in September

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,571,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 150.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,485 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $39.00. 69,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

