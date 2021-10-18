IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ISENF opened at $3.59 on Monday. IsoEnergy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

